Newcastle Northstars produce clean sweep in Adelaide

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 16 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 4:00pm
Northstars player Daniel Berno. Picture by Jamison O'Malley
The Newcastle Northstars have matched their season-best winning streak and moved within striking distance of conference leaders Canberra after accounting for Adelaide twice over the weekend.

