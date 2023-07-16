The Newcastle Northstars have matched their season-best winning streak and moved within striking distance of conference leaders Canberra after accounting for Adelaide twice over the weekend.
Newcastle, who have dropped just one of their last 15 encounters, made it seven straight in the Australian Ice Hockey League by defeating Adrenaline 9-5 on Saturday and 5-2 on Sunday.
Daniel Berno (4) and Riley Klugerman (3) shared seven goals between them across the double header in Adelaide while Tanner Butler (2) and Wehebe Darge (2) scored once in each fixture.
Pat Ward, Francis Drolet and Liam Manwarring also found the back of the net.
The Northstars shot out of the blocks in game one, leading 5-2 after the first period. They scored three unanswered goals in the second period of game two.
Newcastle (45 points), who have a game in hand, now sit three points behind Goodall Cup holders Canberra (48) on the ladder.
The Northstars have another double header this weekend, travelling to meet the Lightning in Brisbane.
Josh Callinan
