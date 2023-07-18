Newcastle Herald
Muswellbrook home invasion stabbing: Woman, teenage boy and man all charged over break-in gone wrong

By Sam Rigney
July 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Muswellbrook courthouse.
A WOMAN and a teenage boy who allegedly turned the power off to a home at Muswellbrook and then smashed their way in as part of a domestic dispute were allegedly both stabbed by a 25-year-old man inside, police say.

