A WOMAN and a teenage boy who allegedly turned the power off to a home at Muswellbrook and then smashed their way in as part of a domestic dispute were allegedly both stabbed by a 25-year-old man inside, police say.
The woman, 48, and boy, 16, allegedly broke into the home in Dalwood Place about 10.20pm on July 8, before they were both stabbed and taken to hospital suffering non-life threatening injuries.
Police were called and specialist crime scene officers examined the scene before the 25-year-old man was arrested and taken to Muswellbrook police station.
He was later charged with two counts of reckless wounding, two counts of common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation. All charges are domestic violence related, police say.
The 25-year-old man was initially refused bail by police, but was granted bail in Muswellbrook Local Court on July 10 on a number of strict conditions, including that he report daily to police, abide by a curfew, not go within 20 kilometres of Muswellbrook and abide by the conditions of apprehended violence orders.
The man will next appear in Muswellbrook Local Court next week.
Meanwhile, the woman accused of the bungled home invasion appeared in Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday charged with aggravated break and enter, damaging property, common assault, stealing property and intimidation.
The woman, who has not entered any pleas and remains on bail after being released from hospital, will next appear in Newcastle Local Court next week.
The 16-year-old boy has also been charged with aggravated break and enter and will next appear in Muswellbrook Children's Court next week.
