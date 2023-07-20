Disney on Ice 100 presents Years of Wonder 10am, 2pm, 6pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Family Foodies Winter Festival Noon to 8pm, Speers Point Park.
Family Fun Fair 11am to 3pm, Lambton Park Hotel. A petting zoo, face painting and more.
Lambton Chill-Out Family Fun Day 2pm to 8pm, Lambton Park. Games, rides, markets, food and more.
Snow Time in the Garden 9.30am to 4.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin. Also on Sunday.
Sculpture in the Botanic Gardens Two sculptures each by 19 prominent Newcastle artists: one for the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens at Heatherbrae and one for the University of Newcastle's Watt Space Gallery. Also on Sunday, until September 9.
Seed Processing Morning 9.30am, Cardiff Library. Clean, process and package seeds for the Lake Mac Seed Library. No experience is necessary.
In Search of Janette Grace Grossmann - The 2023 Grossmann Lecture 2pm to 4pm, Brough House, 73 Church Street, Maitland. Dr Josephine May talks about the first principal of Maitland Girls' High School. Book at eventbrite.com.
Roald Dahl's The Twits 1pm and 6pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Adapted for the stage by shake & stir theatre co.
YPT Presents Disney's Frozen JR 2pm and 6pm, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton. Also at 2pm on Sunday.
Circus Rio Carnival 11am, 4pm, 7pm, Maitland Showground. Jugglers, clowning and illusion, aerialists, acrobatics, wheel and hand balancing, FMX riders and more. Also on Sunday, 11am.
150 Years Under Lock and Key Guided Tour Maitland Gaol, 6-18 John Street, East Maitland. Also on Sunday.
The Residence Paranormal Experience 8pm, Maitland Gaol. Book at maitlandgaol.com.au
NRLW Round 1 Newcastle Knights vs St George Illawarra Dragons 3pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow.
NRL Round 21 Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. Gates open 2.45pm, kick-off at 5.30pm.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
The Kent Hotel's 99th Birthday Party 5pm, 59-61 Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
Rock For A Cause 1pm, Huntlee Tavern, North Rothbury. A fundraiser for the families of the Branxton bus tragedy, with music from The Years, The Avenue, GenR8 and Rock Rhapsody.
Whale Tales 10.30am, 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm at Bar Beach lookout. Join a marine naturalist to learn all about the whales migrating along our eastern coastline.
The Sunday Muster Artisan Market 9am to 2pm, Mortels, Rutherford.
Tomaree Markets 9am to 1pm, Neil Carroll Park, Fly Point, Nelson Bay.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
ARTSPACE 10am and 11am, Museum of Art and Culture Lake Macquarie, Booragul. Free family artmaking.
Shaken Not Stirred: Music From James Bond 1.30pm, Warners Bay Theatre. With Waratah Brass.
A New World: Intimate music from Final Fantasy 7pm, City Hall, Newcastle.
The Owens Collective Littoral, by Leslie Duffin.
Gloucester Gallery Spectrums of Colour and Country, by John Andrews and Meg Tulk.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Upriver Downriver.
Lovett Gallery Koori Knockout 50 Years.
Art Systems Wickham Urban Fringe, by Emma Clifton, Katrina Holden, Michelle Hallinan.
Morpeth Museum Now and Then; ANZACs - Animals in WW1.
Belmont Library My New Home, Denny Breese. Saturday at 4pm.
Charlestown Library Brighten Your World, Kim Lundy. Saturday at 3pm.
Toronto Library Art and Painting for Pleasure, by U3A. Saturday at 9am.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Wild and Wise.
Timeless Textiles Rust and Stardust, by Alysn Midgelow-Marsden.
New Annual Festival September 22 - October 1, throughout the city of Newcastle. Art, dance, music, culture.
Dashville Skyline September 28-October 1 Country Americana festival at Dashville, Lower Belford headlining Vika and Linda, Tim Rogers, William Crighton and more than 30 other music acts.
