Everywhere you looked inside Newcastle entertainment centre on Thursday evening you could spot a Woody, an Elsa, a Moana or a Mickey mouse.
Families gathered for a fairytale evening to mark the first of three Disney on Ice shows.
It wasn't just princes and princesses getting it on the fun with plenty of parents dressing up.
"You're never too old for Disney," Adamstown's Rebecca Young said.
After an introduction of characters from Donald Duck to Tinkerbell the set carried on with a Beauty and the Beast performance and straight into the magic of Toy Story.
We won't say much and leave the rest for you to see for yourself.
A family dressed as Ana, Olaf and Elsa have been coming to Disney on Ice for years and said they love it.
F"were looking forward to seeing the frozen part for sure. We have been coming for a few years" - Coral Sams said.
10 year old April Rickard said her favourite character was Moana because "she lives at the beach and I love the beach."
Her sister Harper Rickard,8, said her favourite character was Rapunzel.
"she's really kind, has really long and blonde hair like me. I can't wait to see her and be Watching Disney on ice with my family."
Stella Cooke, 5, said her favourite character is Ariel because she swims with the fish while her sister Payton,7, said her favourite character was belle from beauty and the beast.
" she sings pretty songs and likes to read books and I can't wait to watch her skate." She said.
Three year old Huxley from Raymond Terrace was dressed as his favourite character woody while his sister Armani, 5, was dressed in a sparkly mermaid costume as Ariel.
Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder is physically demanding and features more non-traditional forms of skating than previous productions, including freestyling and acrobatics.
The presentation will run for nine shows. The other shows are Friday, July 21, at 11am and 7pm; Saturday, July 22, at 10am, 2pm and 6pm; and Sunday, July 23, at 10am, 2pm and 6pm.
Like the rest of the world, and the rest of Australia, Newcastle is in love with Disney on Ice. More than 35,000 tickets have been sold to the Newcastle shows.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
