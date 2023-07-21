Newcastle Herald
Cessnock tip murder: Adam Bidner faces sentence hearing for killing Shane Mears

By Sam Rigney
Updated July 21 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 2:00pm
Specialist police at Cessnock Waste Management Centre in July, 2020. Adam Andrew Bidner on Friday faced a sentence hearing in Newcastle Supreme Court after pleading guilty to murder over the death of Shane Mears.
A MAN who ran over a defenceless rival from behind in the Cessnock Waste Management Centre in 2020 has "recycled" his letter of remorse, ripping off - in some parts word-for-word - a letter he previously wrote to the court over a brutal axe handle attack.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist.

