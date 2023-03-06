Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

Cessnock tip death: Why Adam Bidner finally admitted to murdering Shane Mears

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated March 6 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEARCH: Specialist police at Cessnock Waste Management Centre in July, 2020. Adam Andrew Bidner on Monday pleaded guilty to murder over the death of Shane Mears.

FOR nearly three years Adam Andrew Bidner has tried desperately to avoid being implicated in the cowardly and gruesome murder of Shane Mears.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.