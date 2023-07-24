Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle council 'dawdling' on state heritage Newcastle ocean baths application

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
July 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baths group accuses council of 'dawdling' on heritage application
Baths group accuses council of 'dawdling' on heritage application

Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths has accused Newcastle council of "dawdling" on state heritage-listing the coastal asset.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.