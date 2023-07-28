BO Abra does not want to be seen as another Super Rugby player who has come back to the Shute Shield to "fill in the rest of the season".
Aba is determined to make his mark with the Hunter Wildfires.
And the 24-year-old tighthead prop won't get a better opportunity than against West Harbour at Concord Oval on Saturday.
The Wildfires enter the penultimate round in fifth spot on 50 points. Victory over the Pirates could seal a place in the top six and a history-making finals berth.
A loss could drop them out of the six and in a position of needing to beat co-leaders Norths in the final round and have other results fall their way.
Abra, after arriving in Newcastle a month ago, will start his second straight game for the Wildfires.
With experienced scrum anchor Nick Dobson (calf) sidelined, the Tamworth product is charged with setting the tone up front.
"I definitely want to leave my mark on this team," said Abra, who is among a host of Super Rugby players who have filtered into the Shute Shield in recent weeks. "It is a really strong forward pack, which has been easy for me to step into. I want to try and help take it to another level.
"In my first game, Dobbo went down in the warm-up and I ended up playing a full game. That was a good test.
"I want to prove to the boys that I'm not a Super Rugby player who has come back to fill in the rest of the year.
"I'm dedicated to the club. I want to prove that I am willing to have a good crack for these boys."
Abra made three appearances for the Force last season but is not contracted for next year.
"Bo has settled in well," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "He knows the players, he knows the plays. I'm hoping he can stand up and lead from the front.
"He is a strong scrummager, is really fit and good around the park. Dobbo has been one of the best tightheads in the competition. Bo has big shoes to fill and has a chance to make it his jumper. He has to aim up and be really strong in the set piece."
The Wildfires have made two changes from the side which went down 44-28 to Gordon - their third straight loss.
In a massive in, Donny Freeman returns at openside breakaway and Taufa Kinikini has been promoted at lock.
"We have had a really good week at training," Abra said. "We got back to the basics. The aim is to lead the way through the forwards and then let the backs express themselves.
"Thursday night was really good. We executed really well, but we also had a bit of a joke and laugh over a few things.
"Hopefully that leads into tomorrow and we can beat West Harbour."
The Pirates are ninth on 37 points and out of finals contention. However, they are coming off a 17-all draw with finals hopeful Manly, lost 39-38 to Gordon in the previous game, which followed a 34-31 triumph over Eastwood.
Wildfires: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Bo Abra, 4 Taufa Kinikini, 5 Rob Puli'uvea (c), 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Tiueti Asi, 9 Ryan Louwrens, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Ueta Tufaga, 13 Tom Watson, 14 Chris Watkins, 15 Nate De Thierry
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
