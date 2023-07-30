Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Antarctic explorer Gareth Andrews helps Newcastle mark National Tree Day

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
July 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Antarctic explorer Dr Gareth Andrews, left, with his children, Arthur and Lucia, at the Glenrock tree planting with John Le Messurier. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Antarctic explorer Dr Gareth Andrews, left, with his children, Arthur and Lucia, at the Glenrock tree planting with John Le Messurier. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

South Pole explorer Dr Gareth Andrews has marked National Tree Day on Sunday by planting an Antarctic beech at Glenrock Scout Camp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.