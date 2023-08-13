THE NORTHSTARS will arrive at week one of the play-offs fresh from accounting for conference leaders and defending champions Canberra for the first time this Australian Ice Hockey League season.
Having dropped all three previous encounters to the Brave in 2023, hosts Newcastle posted a 7-5 victory in the last round at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday.
Northstars imports Daniel Berno and Francis Drolet both landed doubles.
Berno opened with a goal inside the first three minutes. Canberra's Felix Plouffe and Shane Southwood traded scores midway through period one to make it 2-1.
Plouffe levelled proceedings before Zane Jones replied quickly for the Northstars from a power play. Tyler Kubara netted for the visitors with six seconds remaining in the second period, making it 3-all.
Drolet put the hosts ahead early in the last term and Berno's second extended the advantage to two. Canberra's Kai Miettinen brought it back to 5-4 with eight-and-a-half minutes left. Drolet and Matthew Price responded down the stretch for a three-goal buffer. Jake Riley converted a late power play for the Brave.
The Northstars now host Perth Thunder with the elimination final scheduled on Saturday, August 19 (5pm). Brisbane Lightning tackle Melbourne Mustangs in the other conference crossover. Canberra and Sydney Bears have the weekend off.
Josh Callinan
