Northstars beat Canberra on eve of national ice hockey finals

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 13 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:30pm
Northstars import Francis Drolet scored a double on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
THE NORTHSTARS will arrive at week one of the play-offs fresh from accounting for conference leaders and defending champions Canberra for the first time this Australian Ice Hockey League season.

