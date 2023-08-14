Lambton Jaffas weigh up challenge to Kale Bradbery red card

Lambton Jaffas will consider challenging the red card handed to striker Kale Bradbery at the Obvious Error Panel if he is charged with swearing at the referee.
Bradbery and defender Josh Piddington were given straight reds in the Jaffas' 1-0 last-round win over Newcastle Olympic on Sunday which secured the NPL men's premiership.
Piddington was sent off in the 14th minute for a dangerous high-footed challenge on Wil Southcombe, while Bradbery, who scored the winner in the 26th minute, followed for dissent in the 50th. It was Bradbery's second red card and the Jaffas' 12th for the season.
Both players face multiple-match suspensions which could end their seasons. Lambton have the week off before hosting the winner of Sunday's qualifying final, between Broadmeadow (second) v Charlestown (third) at Magic Park, in the major semi-final. Maitland (fourth) host Weston (fifth) in the elimination final on Saturday. Both first-grade finals will start earlier than usual, at 1pm, because of the women's World Cup.
Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said the club would wait to see Bradbery's suspension letter from Northern NSW Football before making a decision about a challenge.
Bradbery was believed to have been marched for swearing at the referee after being denied what seemed an obvious free kick for holding. However, Bradbery has maintained he did not swear before the card was given.
Tanchevski said the club would examine audio and potentially gain witness accounts.
"We will have to get the referee's report and if Kale believes what's there is not right, we might seek representations from players and coaches that were there," Tanchevski said.
He said the club would not challenge the send off of Piddington, who was apologetic to Olympic players post match.
"It was a red card and these things happen," he said.
"Piddo said he didn't mean for it to be that kind of challenge. It happens in the spur of the moment, but his leg was in a dangerous position. It is what it is."
Pat Bond and Sakeel Balfour Brown will return from suspension to give Tanchevski potential replacements for Bradbery and Piddington.
Bradbery, though, will be a major loss given he is Jaffas' leading scorer with 16 goals this year. He also scored the match-winner in last year's grand final against Maitland.
"Losing Kale is a big blow but we have Bailey [Newton] doing well at the top, Sakeel out wide and Benny Hay can also play as a striker, so we've got options," Tanchevski said.
