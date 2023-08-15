A man who held-up a bottle shop and carjacked a vehicle belonging to an elderly person - only hours after getting out of prison - is having his eligibility for residential rehabilitation tested before being sentenced.
Dane Adam Williams, 41, was originally due on Tuesday to learn the consequences for the armed robbery and carjacking, but Newcastle District Court Judge Roy Ellis adjourned the matter to allow him to undergo an assessment as to whether he was suitable for a spot in the Balund-a Program.
The program is described on the Corrective Services NSW website as "an innovative residential diversionary program for male offenders over 18 years of age", which aims to "reduce re-offending and enhance skills within a cultural and supportive community environment".
The application for the assessment by Williams' defence solicitor was not opposed by the Crown.
According to an agreed statement of facts, Williams armed himself with a large kitchen knife and stole $450 and a carton of pre-mixed alcoholic drinks from a Cessnock bottle shop three hours after he was released on parole on March 29, 2022.
Williams then approached a man sitting in a car outside the bottle shop and said: "Excuse me mate, I'm having a bad day. I'd like your car keys please."
The man told Williams to "f--- off" and said he was calling the police.
Williams then approached another man in a car and asked for a ride. After being told no, Williams insisted and held the driver at knifepoint.
Williams cried and apologised while in the car - he told the driver he had "never done anything like this before".
Williams asked to be let out on the roadside, where he hugged the driver, who said he would take him to the highway.
On the way, Williams asked to be dropped off at a Kearsley service station. Cash from the bottle shop robbery was spilling out of his pocket as he got out of the vehicle.
Williams approached an 83-year-old man who was refuelling a Lexus and a struggle took place when Williams tried to get into the front seat.
Despite being repeatedly punched in the head by the elderly man, Williams escaped in the car. He was arrested in the early afternoon after the Lexus was spotted on the M1 at Beresfield.
Williams remains in custody on remand. He will face Newcastle District Court again on October 6.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.