A LARGE-SCALE police hunt through Jesmond has failed to find a man wanted for assaulting another man, stealing his car and fleeing from officers.
Police have now issued a public appealing for help as the search continues.
Officers were first called to a home on Acacia Avenue in North Lambton about 11am after reports a resident had been injured when he confronted a man who was inside his home.
The 65-year-old man who was attacked was treated by paramedics at the scene for a cut to his arm, and told police his assailant had stolen his 2010 Holden Commodore and driven off.
A short time later, police found the sedan dumped in Mayo Street in Jesmond.
Witnesses told the Newcastle Herald the Commodore had crashed into a residential fence and a man fled on foot.
Police, including detectives and the dog squad, swarmed the area and were backed by the chopper from above as they combed the area for any sign of the man.
Witnesses in the Jesmond area reported being told to stay indoors as police searched nearby parklands, drains, under bridges, and in residential areas.
They said they could hear the PolAir helicopter circling and blasting a message over its speakers about the man it was searching for.
Newcastle police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that despite the large search, the man was still on the run.
Police have put out a description of a man they believe could assist with their investigations.
He is of Caucasian appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, of a slim build, and has black facial hair.
Police have been told he was last seen wearing a black top with white stripes on the sleeves, blue shorts, a black cap, and red shoes.
Officers believe the men involved were not known to each other, though investigations are ongoing.
Detectives urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Investigations are continuing.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
