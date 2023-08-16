Newcastle Herald
Newcastle police searching for man in Jesmond area after North Lambton assault

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 16 2023
A LARGE-SCALE police hunt through Jesmond has failed to find a man wanted for assaulting another man, stealing his car and fleeing from officers.

