Zeda Haas, Kaharau Beer denied bail in Maitland Local Court over alleged methamphetamine trafficking

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 18 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 11:00am
Maitland courthouse. File picture
Two men - one the brother of Brisbane Broncos star Payne Haas - have been refused bail in court over charges of trafficking and supplying methamphetamine.

