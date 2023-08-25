ANGUS Ernst has noticed a "big difference" and feels more settled 12 months down the track.
The Souths halfback was a mid-season signing in 2022, but arrives at Saturday's preliminary final against Cessnock at Kurri Sportsground with a full Newcastle Rugby League campaign under his belt.
He "loved every minute" of his time in Sydney, progressing through the junior representative ranks at Cronulla and making a couple of NSW Cup appearances for Newtown, before relocating home to the Hunter.
"I came back about halfway through last year and played the back end of the season," Ernst told the Newcastle Herald.
"This year is my first full year [of Newcastle RL]. I did a pre-season with Souths and I've played all the comp games.
"It definitely makes a big difference doing all that and all the trials and all the earlier games as well, just building combinations through training and obviously that comes out in games.
"I think last year I left Sydney on the Saturday, turned up at Souths training on Tuesday and was playing that weekend."
Ernst, a 22-year-old who played juniors at West Maitland, linked up with Souths after a conversation with coach Andrew Ryan.
A pre-existing relationship with former Lions captain, current teammate and brother-in-law Brendon Simpson, who recently announced his retirement for the end of 2023, also helped proceedings.
"Obviously I've got that connection with Simmo and I knew a few of the boys a little bit from playing against them in juniors, but I feel like I've built relationships pretty quickly," Ernst said.
"I love it. It's a pretty tight-knit group. Reserves and under 19s got knocked out and still came down to training during the week. That says a lot."
Ernst, five-eighth Ryan Glanville, hooker Mitch Black and fullback Reeve Howard have formed the foundation of the Souths spine for the bulk of the year with Jarom Haines playing a utility tole off the bench.
He feels the key to booking a spot in next weekend's grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium will be shutting down their opposite numbers.
"Cessnock are obviously tough and have strike players across the board," Ernst said.
"Probably the key will be their spine - Brayden Musgrove, Luke Huth and the two halves [Harry Siejka, Sam Clune]. They are pretty dangerous so we'll try and do a job on them the best we can."
Souths defeated Cessnock 26-20 a fortnight ago in the qualifying semi-final at Townson Oval.
They had contrasting results last weekend, Souths losing to Maitland (24-22) and Cessnock beating Entrance (28-6).
"You switch off for 10 or 15 minutes and it bites you in the arse," Ernst said.
"I felt like we played well and obviously disappointed we didn't get the win and go straight through, but it is what it is and we just have to win this week."
Only one point separated Souths and Cessnock on the ladder after 18 regular rounds, the Lions slightly ahead in second spot. For-and-against records were only different by 14.
The Lions, who opened the competition 1-3, produced a 10-game winning streak this year and have only lost twice in their last 14 outings.
