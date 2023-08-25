COUNCILLOR Luke Cubis has handed in his resignation, leaving Lake Macquarie City Council weighing up a $500,000 by-election.
The West Ward independent councillor stood down effective immediately on July 28, advising chief executive officer Morven Cameron that the decision was due to personal circumstances.
Just 14 months out from the next local government election, Mr Cubis' empty seat means the council will need to decide whether to send locals back to the polls.
On Monday, the council will vote on whether to apply to Minster for Local Government Ron Hoenig to skip the by-election.
A report to councillors said the minister can decide not to fill the vacancy within 18 months of the next scheduled election.
"In deciding how to deal with a casual vacancy, beyond the constraints of the Act, council must consider levels of community representation against the significant cost to council and impost to the community of holding a by-election to replace one councillor position for a period of less than 14 months," the report said.
"Council staff estimate a by-election would cost council in the vicinity of $500,000 and do not consider this to be a responsible use of council resources.
"It is on this basis staff recommend council write to the minister requesting dispensation for the requirement to hold a by-election to fill this vacancy."
Mr Cubis has been a councillor since 2016, and the council acknowledged he has made a "significant contribution" in his two terms of local government.
A year after he was elected to the council, Mr Cubis became deputy mayor - as a former teacher who had ventured into tech start-ups.
He also ran as a Christian Democratic Party candidate for the seat of Swansea at the 2015 state election.
If the council decides not to hold a by-election and the minister approves its application, a new councillor will be elected in September 2024.
The community would continue to be represented by the remaining 11 councillors and mayor Kay Fraser until then.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.