My daughter is 10, and she joined me at many of these events as teachers across the state campaigned for the respect, conditions and salaries they deserve. She is inspired by our democratic principles, and by the fact that we have five female MPs in the Hunter, four of them ministers. She is too young yet to be cynical about politicians and I don't have the heart to tell her that - after all the hard work and passion of that campaign - Labor has broken its promise and walked away from an agreed deal.