Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Breaking

Sean Roe pleads guilty to supply large quantities of cocaine, using cash to buy vintage Ford Mustang

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated September 13 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAYFIELD man who used some of the proceeds of his cocaine supply operation to buy a $169,000 vintage Ford Mustang has pleaded guilty to a string of drug charges in Newcastle Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.