A MAYFIELD man who used some of the proceeds of his cocaine supply operation to buy a $169,000 vintage Ford Mustang has pleaded guilty to a string of drug charges in Newcastle Local Court.
Sean Roe, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday via audio visual link from the mid-north coast correctional centre where he admitted to supplying a total of more than four kilograms of cocaine across a number of transactions at Mayfield and Cronulla between July and October last year.
He also admitted to dealing with the proceeds of crime, relating to nearly $28,000 in cash found at his Woodstock house during his arrest, and using some of the proceeds of his drug business to buy a black 1969 Ford Mustang valued at $169,000.
Police said Hunter Region Enforcement Squad officers formed Strike Force Byssi in July last year to investigate the supply of cocaine in Newcastle and after a three-month investigation they raided Roe's house and storage facilities at Raymond Terrace and Kotara, seizing the vintage car, four motorcycles, cash and weapons.
Roe supplied large quantities of cocaine at Mayfield on a number of occasions, including supplying 2.5kg of the drug on August 4.
He also supplied 556 grams of cocaine at Mayfield on July 19 and 500 grams at Cronulla on September 28.
Roe pleaded guilty on Wednesday to supplying a large commercial quantity of cocaine, supplying a commercial quantity of cocaine and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
A host of other cocaine supply charges will be taken into account when he is ultimately sentenced in Newcastle District Court later in the year.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.