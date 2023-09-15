TERRIGAL Avoca talisman Chris Bishop admits today's Black Diamond Cup grand final is likely to be his last.
Lining up at No.1 Sportsground for what will be an 11th consecutive decider, the player-coach would love nothing more than to finish up with another title.
The Panthers have made every grand final since 2012, winning six of the past 10, and incredibly, Bishop has played in every one of them.
But the 40-year-old, who played his 250th game earlier this year, is ready to call time on playing every week for his beloved Central Coast club.
He hasn't announced that their 2.50pm clash with long-time rivals Newcastle City today will be his last match, and it won't be, but he is set to wind back his commitment.
"Pretty much this should be it," Bishop said on Friday.
"The body is done, and I'll now let the kids have a go.
"I might have a kick here and there playing reggies or something. I'm 40, so it's probably done. You never say it, I'll just see how the emotions are after the game."
Bishop said it would be "outstanding" to personally win a seventh title, but he is eager to do it for the younger players that have come into the team.
About half of the Panthers' side are new faces after a host of players moved on after last season, which ended with a grand final loss to Killarney Vale.
"Like Newcastle, our reggies are there too, so it would be great to bring two back home."
But while Bishop is hoping to go out on top, Newcastle City are ready to spoil the party.
They haven't won a title since 2018, losing consecutive deciders to Terrigal-Avoca in 2019-20.
City skipper Mitch Crawford, who was this week awarded the league's player-of-the-year award, the Elliott Davey Medal, said the back-to-back grand final losses still burned for his teammates involved.
"I was in America those years but it's definitely fuel for the boys that played," he said.
"A lot of those guys, it was their first or second year of senior footy, so they're looking forward to attempting to win their first title."
City and Terrigal have now faced off in seven of the past 10 grand finals.
City won the qualifying final to a fortnight ago by 18 points to reach the decider, enjoying a break last week as the Panthers defeated Cardiff in the prelim.
During the regular season, City beat Terrigal by just three points in round three, while Terrigal were victorious by seven in round 12.
Temperatures are predicted to tip 30 degrees in Newcastle on Saturday and both sides expect the heat to be a factor.
"We've got ice on standby and that sort of stuff. It's unusual to be playing in that sort of heat," Bishop said.
The rivalry between the clubs remains strong.
"It's going to be hot on and off the field," Crawford added.
The Panthers are missing Mackenzie Leecroft (back). Harrison Pitt will play with a leg injury.
City's main out is Jack Woodhams (shoulder).
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.