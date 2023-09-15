"I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that [Cunneen] assisted Newson to dispose of Carly McBride's body on the afternoon of 30 September 2014, knowing she had been murdered by Newson in a fit of jealous rage," Judge Phillip Mahony said in his judgment in November. "I am also satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that [Cunneen] told lies to police so as to assist Newson. "I am further satisfied that thereafter, until his arrest and trial, the offender remained loyal to Newson, knowing that Newson had murdered Carly McBride."

