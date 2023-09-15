Newcastle Herald
Carly McBride murder: James Cunneen who dumped body, helped killer to appeal conviction

By Sam Rigney
September 16 2023 - 5:00am
Carly Dawn McBride was murdered by her boyfriend Sayle Newson on September 30, 2014. Newson's mate, James Anthony Cunneen, was found guilty of being an acccessory after the fact, a jury finding he helped dump her body and cover up the crime
JAMES Anthony Cunneen, who helped dump the body of murdered mother Carly McBride and lied to police to protect her killer, will attempt to have his conviction overturned as part of an appeal to the state's highest court next month.

