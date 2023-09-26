EWEN Campbell is tickled pink to do his bit for breast and gynaecological cancer sufferers and survivors.
A cleaner at Newcastle Station by day, the avid cyclist has set the wheels in motion for his longest ride yet - tackling Maitland to Melbourne in October to raise funds for breast cancer research.
"Every year my niece does Pinktober, her mum got breast cancer and has had it twice and my niece also carries the BRCA2 gene," he said.
"When I saw the impact that cancer had on my brother's family, it's always been in the back of my mind to do something and I thought, 'wouldn't it be great to get on the bike and ride the Hume Highway?'."
His niece Amanda held her first 'Girls Night In' fundraiser in 2008 and has since raised more than $20,000 for the Cancer Council.
In 2014, she discovered that like her mother, she also carries a mutated BRCA2 gene.
Women with a faulty BRCA2 gene have about a 70 per cent chance of developing breast cancer and about a 15 per cent of developing ovarian cancer in their lifetime - a lucky few never will.
Mr Campbell said he's riding the almost 1200km journey to Melbourne not only for his niece but for all women who might have suffered or supported someone with the disease.
"It brings everyone to their knees," he said.
"My brother is a stoic chap but you can see the trouble he had just keeping it all together, the days spent at the hospital, the chemo, the ongoing doctor's appointments and it just goes on.
"I think the very fact that I'm surrounded by strong women in my life I would hate to think anything would happen to my close knit family, so while I'm able to do this, why not?
"I like to think the money I'm raising will protect them in the future and help to find a cure or better manage the disease when it comes to people's lives."
The 65-hour journey will be split up across seven days, leaving Maitland station October 1, Mr Campbell will head to Hornsby, on to Camden, Goulburn, Gundagai, Albury, Seymour and hopefully on the last day an easy 100km cruise into Melbourne.
His wife and sister will go with him in a support car and Mr Campbell hopes to get a wave or two on the highway dressed all in pink.
"I'll be eating a lot of snakes, Mars Bars, Coke and bananas for energy," he said.
"I've just got to cross my fingers and hope for the best."
Members of the public will be able to follow Mr Campbell's journey on a cycling app called Strava, with all funds raised going to the Cancer Council.
To make a donation and support Mr Campbell and his niece, visit girlsnightin.cancervic.org.au/fundraisers/pinktober2023/pinktober-2023 or click here.
