Newcastle Jets pipped by Mariners in A-League Women's trial match

The Newcastle Jets have opened their A-League Women's pre-season campaign with a 3-2 loss to Central Coast Mariners in Tamworth on Sunday.
Newcastle trailed 2-0 midway through the second half before rallying, and goals by Milan Hammond and Sophie Hoban restored parity.
But then Annalise Rasmussen pounced on a Jets error in the 80th minute to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead, which they defended until full-time.
Newcastle have another three friendlies before their season proper kicks off against the Mariners in Gosford on October 14.
The Jets have confirmed they will will continue to use No.2 Sportsground as their main home ground, but three games have also been scheduled for Maitland Sportsground.
Newcastle's first home game will be played as a double-header with their male counterparts at McDonald Jones Stadium against Western Sydney on November 5.
Six of their 11 home games will be at No.2 Sportsground. Games will be played in Maitland on February 4 (Wellington), February 17 (Brisbane) and March 3 (Perth). The venue for their home game against Adelaide United on New Year's Eve is yet to be confirmed.
Coach Gary van Egmond had assembled a new-look squad as the club target a top-six finish and finals football in an expanded 12-team, 22-round competition.
The Jets have only twice made finals - in 2008 when the likes of Matildas legends Cheryl Salisbury were playing - and 217-18.
Midfielder and captain Cassidy Davis plus forwards Lara Gooch and Lauren Allan are the only players who have been re-signed from last season's contracted squad.
Newcastle products Gema Simon, an experienced defender, and Libby Copus-Brown, a midfielder, return to where their careers began.
In a coup, the Jets have signed lethal striker Melina Ayres from Melbourne Victory.
