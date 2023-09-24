Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets pipped by Mariners in A-League Women's trial match

September 24 2023 - 1:51pm
Jets coach Gary van Egmond. Picture by Simone De Peak
The Newcastle Jets have opened their A-League Women's pre-season campaign with a 3-2 loss to Central Coast Mariners in Tamworth on Sunday.

