THE Newcastle Jets have a new look.
The A-League club on Wednesday released striking new playing kits for the men and women teams.
The iconic gold jersey remains for home games, but the away and third kits have been revamped.
Manufacturer Legend has designed a new navy away strip and a third kit featuring a white shirt and green shorts, which is a pointer to the region's founding national league team KB United.
"Legend have put a lot of energy into the design of the kit and the quality," Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said. "The players' feedback on the quality of the kits and the training gear has been excellent."
The women's home jersey also features a new major partner, Inspirations Paint. Port of Newcastle remain on the women's away and men's home kits. Ampcontrol feature on the men's away strips.
"It is great to have Inspirations Paint, a national brand that has a local link, continuing to support the club," Mattiske said. "The fact they have stepped forward to be the major jersey partner of the women's team is an indication of the interest in that space. It is nice to see big corporates like Inspirations Paint coming forward and wanting to be involved women's football. It signifies us stepping to a new level in terms of the financial support for the women's team.
"There are still some positions available and we are in discussions with other potential partners. We are well on the way to delivering record revenue in terms of our women's sponsorship."
The A-League Women has expanded to a full home-and-away format for the first time since the competition's inception in 2008 with 12 teams now playing 22 rounds.
Games for each team are up by four on last year and eight from two seasons ago.
The Jets open their season with an F3 Derby against new club Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on October 14.
The salary cap has increased by 20 per cent to $600,000. The minimum wage for a senior player is $25,000, up from $20,608 which is a reflection of the lengthened season.
Jets coach Gary van Egmond has overhauled the roster, ushering 15 new players in, headed by four internationals and former Melbourne Victory striker Melina Ayres.
"We will have a very competitive squad and it is shaping as a great season for women's football in this region," Mattiske said.
AAP reports: The A-League could reverse its controversial decision to sell grand final hosting rights to NSW and replace it with a Magic Round-style event.
The move to sell grand final hosting rights proved wildly unpopular with fans when it was announced late last year.
The Australian Professional Leagues, who run the A-League competitions, pocketed $20 million from Destination NSW in exchange for a three-year deal to host the grand final.
Supporters staged protests against the decision, which overrode the tradition that the league's highest-placed team to reach the grand final was rewarded with hosting rights.
A record crowd of 9519 attended the A-League Women final, while Central Coast's 6-1 A-League Men triumph over Melbourne City pulled a crowd of more than 26,000 to CommBank Stadium.
Despite the positive signs from the first year, it is understood Destination NSW have approached the APL to discuss a shake-up to the deal.
One of the alternatives AAP understands is being considered is football's version of Magic Round.
