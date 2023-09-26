LAKE Macquarie council has pushed the boundaries of the city's electoral wards ahead of the next local government elections.
Whole suburbs will change wards to deal with elector variance, while other areas like Dudley, Gateshead, Whitebridge and Cardiff will be split to bring a small group of electors into the same ward as the rest of the suburb.
It's the first significant change to the three-ward system since the introduction of the 1993 Local Government Act, 30 years ago.
Cr Adam Shultz said while the proposed boundaries are 'imperfect' they will ensure the council falls well below the required 10 per cent variance in elector numbers.
"It's forecast this will allow the ward boundaries to effectively be in place hopefully at least up until 2040," he said.
"So there is longevity there, it's not just a quick fix that we'll have to readjust in the next four, eight or 12 years.
"This accommodates future growth and while the alignment is imperfect, it is the best possible outcome given the future projected growth of our community."
The changes mostly impact suburbs in northern Lake Macquarie.
Each ward elects four councillors, plus a popularly elected mayor, resulting in 13 councillors.
The number of electors in Lake Macquarie is expected to increase by 25,000 by 2040, with significant growth expected to occur in West and North wards around Morisset and Cameron Park.
The difference in the number of electors across the three wards was identified in May, this year, as 13.49 per cent.
The NSW Local Government Act requires the difference to be less than 10 per cent.
East Ward had the lowest number of electors while West Ward had the highest.
Voters will head to the polls in September 2024 for the next local government election, and mayor Kay Fraser encouraged them to check their ward ahead of time.
"Hopefully councillors this has gone out to the community and they can start focusing on that before the next election next year," she said.
"It's difficult to get the right mix but hopefully this will sustain us into the future."
The ward boundaries were approved on Monday night, after being on public exhibition for 42 days.
For more information visit the council website.
