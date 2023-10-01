Police hunt pair after man threatened with knife in home invasion

Police are appealing for help after a man was threatened with a knife in a home invasion and robbery at Broadmeadow.
Police said two men broke into the Gosford Road home about 4am Sunday, October 1 and threatened a male resident with a knife.
The two men stole a handbag and car keys before fleeing the property in a white Holden Barina.
No one was physically injured, police said.
Less than two hours later, a 31-year-old man was driving in a Toyota Corolla sedan on Mitchell Street, Merewether, when a Holden Barina pulled up next to his vehicle and two men threatened him with a knife.
Police have been told the two men tried to steal his car before driving away in the Holden Barina.
Newcastle police were notified and began investigating both incidents, which are believed to be linked.
"Police wish to speak with two men who may be able to assist with the investigation," NSW Police said in a statement.
The two men are described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance.
One of the men was said to be in his late teens to early 20s and was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing. The second man was wearing light-coloured clothing.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have CCTV footage or who may have seen a white Holden Barina with NSW number plates YIG 34J, to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
