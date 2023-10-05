Nikita chases Australian super-welterweight title in Tszyu-castle

NIKITA Tzsyu will chase the first Australian title of his professional boxing career when he faces reigning national super-welterweight champion Dylan Biggs at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on November 22.
Tszyu will return to Newcastle for the first time since his win against Mason Smith in May and has his sights set on the belt once held by his elder brother, Tim, the incumbent WBO super-welterweight world champion.
While Nikita is undefeated in seven professional bouts, he has a healthy respect for Biggs, who is yet to experience defeat in his 10-fight career.
The pair sparred together in 2021 and Biggs landed a punch that dropped Tszyu and left a lasting impression.
"I've actually thanked him for that sparring session because I learned so much about myself and so much about the sport I love," Tszyu said. "I learned that there's levels to this.
"You can't just come in with no game plan. You have to be prepared."
The 25-year-old southpaw said that in the back of his mind: "I knew we were going to meet again ... this fight has been in the back of my head for a few years and I knew it would come eventually."
Tszyu described the upcoming fight as a "pivotal moment in my career" and was confident of dethroning Biggs as national champion.
"I achieved the status of being best in the country four times as an amateur," he said. "So this is my fifth attempt.
"It's a beautiful feeling, being known as the Australian champion."
Biggs said both he and Tszyu had "progressed" since their sparring session, adding: "It was a long time ago so I don't take anything from it."
A bumper crowd is expected as Tszyu strives to uphold the unbeaten record that he, Tim and their legendary father Kostya have forged in Newcastle.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.