Nikita chases Australian super-welterweight title in Tszyu-castle

By Robert Dillon
October 5 2023 - 8:43pm
Nikita Tszyu. Picture by Peter Lorimer
NIKITA Tzsyu will chase the first Australian title of his professional boxing career when he faces reigning national super-welterweight champion Dylan Biggs at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on November 22.

