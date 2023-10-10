Newcastle Herald
Stockton shooting murder of Stacey Klimovitch: Stephen Garland pleads not guilty, facing trial

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated October 10 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 4:30pm
Stacey Klimovitch was shot in the chest with a shotgun when she answered her front door in Queen Street, Stockton in June, 2021.
A MAN accused of driving an alleged gunman to and from a house at Stockton on the night 61-year-old grandmother Stacey Klimovitch was shot dead later repeatedly cleaned his car, tried more than once to arrange an alibi and organised for a disc containing CCTV footage to be given to an associate "to keep safe", a jury has heard.

SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

