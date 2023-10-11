Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Scott Shane Papworth and Jacob William Crowe guilty of reckless wounding over crowbar attack

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 11 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Poor quality methamphetamine, cut with a cooking product, spurred two men to attack a drug dealer with a crowbar inside a Maitland home last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.