The Hunter Wildfires will bookend next year's Shute Shield with clashes against defending premiers Randwick.
Sydney Rugby Union officials released the 2024 draw on Thursday with Hunter scheduled to host a season opener at No.2 Sportsground on April 6.
The Wildfires will then finish the regular rounds away against the same opponents at Coogee Oval on August 10.
Across 18 weeks of competition in 2024 the Wildfires face seven teams twice including four of the most recent top six - Randwick, runner-up Northern Suburbs, Eastwood and Manly.
Hunter crosses paths with Southern Districts, Gordon, Warringah and West Harbour only once each.
Next year's home games for the Wildfires are: Randwick (April 6), Souths (April 13), Eastwood (April 27), Warringah (May 18), Easts (May 25), Norths (June 15), Two Blues (June 29), Sydney University (July 13) and Manly (August 3).
A mid-season bye has been set for the June long weekend.
Round two sees Norths and Eastwood meet in Cowra.
Hunter was eliminated by Norths during week one of the 2023 finals.
HUNTER WILDFIRES
Round 1 v Randwick on April 6 (H)
Round 2 v Southern Districts on April 13 (H)
Round 3 v Gordon on April 20 (A)
Round 4 v Eastwood on April 27 (H)
Round 5 v Two Blues on May 4 (A)
Round 6 v Sydney University on May 11 (A)
Round 7 v Warringah on May 18 (H)
Round 8 v Easts on May 25 (H)
Round 9 v West Harbour on June 1 (A)
Round 10 v Northern Suburbs on June 15 (H)
Round 11 v Manly on June 22 (A)
Round 12 v Two Blues on June 29 (H)
Round 13 v Eastwood on July 6 (A)
Round 14 v Sydney University on July 13 (H)
Round 15 v Easts on July 20 (A)
Round 16 v Northern Suburbs on July 27 (A)
Round 17 v Manly on August 3 (H)
Round 18 v Randwick on August 10 (A)
