Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Dylan Gibbons gets Everest reward for going the extra mile

By Craig Kerrry
October 13 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Gibbons riding at Newcastle on Tuesday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Dylan Gibbons riding at Newcastle on Tuesday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Midweek country meetings at Goulburn are a world away from a heaving Randwick crowd on Everest day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.