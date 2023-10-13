Dylan Gibbons gets Everest reward for going the extra mile

Midweek country meetings at Goulburn are a world away from a heaving Randwick crowd on Everest day.
And they are a decent drive for a young Hunter jockey making his way in racing.
But for Dylan Gibbons, going the extra mile - and the nearly eight-hour round trips - to ride for Warwick Farm trainer Matthew Smith at Goulburn two years ago have ultimately led to a dream chance in the richest race on turf, the $20 million Everest (1200 metres), on Saturday.
The Waratah-based hoop will partner Smith-trained Buenos Noches in the marquee event. It will come almost two years since Gibbons scored his first group level victory on Smith's Festival Dancer in the Spring Stakes at Newcastle.
Since then, Gibbons has established himself in the Sydney ranks, racking up a remarkable 72 city winners as an apprentice last season.
Still, the 21-year-old needed Smith's faith again to get the job on Buenos Noches, and keep it, ahead of more experienced jockeys this preparation. Gibbons and Godolphin's Zac Lloyd (Cylinder) will be the first apprentices to ride in the race.
Gibbons said his early success with Smith helped them build a strong bond.
"Due to having a claim, I picked up a couple of rides for [Smith] and we just built a bit of a connection," Gibbons said. "He liked the way I rode his horses and I understood how he wanted them ridden. Then from there I started making trips to Goulburn. I wouldn't normally go that far.
"But he'd send a truckload there and we had success with a fair few winners down there. From there, that's how that connection built.
"One of those horses I won on twice at Goulburn was Festival Dancer, then leading into that group 3, he was kind enough to be loyal to me and stuck pretty solid."
Smith has also built a connection to the Hunter in recent years, adding Luskin Park at Luskintyre to his operation in June 2020 and Newcastle Racecourse to his list of training tracks.
The trainer offered Gibbons the chance to ride Buenos Noches this preparation after using several jockeys across trials and his first seven starts.
The pair won first-up in the group 3 Show County Quality (1200m) in July then sealed an Everest slot with TAB after a fast-finishing third in the group 2 The Shorts (1100m).
"He'd obviously shown a bit of promise and he's had a few different jockeys," Gibbons said.
"With the Everest in mind, Matt and the guys just wanted to try to find someone who would stick with him.
"As an apprentice and losing that claim now, obviously you've got to knuckle down and work harder again to get those opportunities back.
"I just sort of fit the profile for them and Matt obviously kicked up for me, and the owners are very happy to have me on board.
"Craig Williams, James McDonald, Regan Bayliss, Josh Parr, all those boys have ridden this horse. They could have had plenty of options, but I was just very lucky they picked me and I'm very grateful."
Gibbons became a group 1 winner in April when taking Explosive Jack to victory in the $2 million Sydney Cup and he believes the experience will help him deal with the Everest spotlight on Saturday.
"I've been very fortunate in my short career that I've had a lot of opportunities, even in big races, and I'm looking forward to more. From that, you get a good feel for them," he said.
"Obviously the nerves kick in, but if you weren't nervous, there's probably something wrong with you.
"It's a pretty big race, but at the end of the day, you've got to treat it like any other race. You don't go and change anything for these sorts of races.
"It's a massive thrill. I'm looking forward to the day. I'll have a fair few family and friends down there, so hopefully everything goes well, but I'll just make it business as usual until then."
Buenos Noches has drifted in betting since drawing gate eight of 12 on Tuesday and was $15 with TAB on Friday. Gibbons hoped for a genuine tempo up front to give the four-year-old a chance to swoop late.
"If there's a bit of speed on, he'll be able to filter in somewhere," he said.
"At least I shouldn't have to worry about getting clear air, so I'm not too stressed about barriers."
"I've got a lot of confidence in the horse, Matt's got him where we want him, so it's just fingers crossed on the day.
"They are all sort of bringing in different form lines as well, so it's probably a tricky race to line up. They are usually butting heads in the lead ups but a few have taken different ways to get there, so it will be interesting to see
"He's starting to switch on more and more every time I've ridden him, so hopefully he can bounce that little bit better and get into stride quick and be a length of two closer.
"It's a game of inches, so hopefully that's the case."
