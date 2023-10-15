Body with stab wounds found inside parked car

Newcastle Herald
Body found inside car parked at Umina beach

By Newsroom
Updated October 16 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:41am
A MAN'S body has been discovered inside a car parked at Umina Beach on Monday morning, October 16.

