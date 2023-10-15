Body with stab wounds found inside parked car

A MAN'S body has been discovered inside a car parked at Umina Beach on Monday morning, October 16.
Emergency services were called to a car park on Trafalgar Avenue about 3.15am where police found the body of a man suffering stab wounds.
The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 40s.
A crime scene was established and an investigation is now under way by detectives from Brisbane Water police district, assisted by the State Crime Command's homicide squad.
About 7.30am the same day a 30-year-old man presented to Gosford police station. The man was taken into custody then transported to hospital where he remains under police guard, receiving treatment for lacerations.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Gosford Police on 02 4323 5599, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
