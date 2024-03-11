Newcastle Herald brings you live updates from breaking news incidents, traffic and travel from across Newcastle, the Hunter Region and beyond. Stay up-to-date with what's going on as the day progresses.
What's making news today? Read the sad and powerful story of 20-year-old Kahi Simon's suicide and how the health system let him down, why Newcastle needs a cruise ship terminal and the Knights community say farewell to founding father.
Note: The blog may take a moment to load.
If you have any feedback about the blog please email news@newcastleherald.com.au. You can also send in news tips, diary dates and anything you think the news team needs to know.
Or you can join the conversation in the comment section below, just scroll down.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.