A SHORTLAND man has pleaded guilty to his role in a wild brawl at the Newcastle-Hunter Rugby League A-grade grand final last month.
Blake Christie, 26, on Thursday appeared in Newcastle Local Court via audio visual link from Silverwater Correctional Centre where he pleaded guilty to affray over the melee at Lakeside Sporting Complex on September 9.
Christie, who is represented by solicitor Chris O'Brien, will next appear in Raymond Terrace Local Court next month.
Footage which took off on social media showed dozens of spectators becoming involved in a melee at the Newcastle-Hunter Rugby League A-grade decider between Mayfield-Waratah and Dora Creek.
Players could be seen running from the field towards the stand as the fight escalated, and police were called about 5.30pm to disperse the crowd.
Police told the Newcastle Herald at the time that no one was injured in the brawl and no arrests were made at the scene.
A spokesperson from Newcastle & Hunter Community Rugby League (NHCRL) said they would work with authorities.
After a month-long investigation, police arrested four men and a teenage boy.
As well as Christie, police charged Jacob Frank Payne, 23, Stevie Lewis-Johnson, 28, Gareth Bates, 35, and a 17-year-old boy with affray.
The three other men, who are all represented by solicitor Mark Hanlon, appeared in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday.
They have not entered pleas and remain on conditional bail until their next court appearance later this month.
