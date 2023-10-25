Newcastle Herald
Federal Court to hear Living Wonders appeal against Mt Pleasant approval

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated October 26 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 10:39am
Lawyer and EJA Co- CEO Elizabeth McKinnon and Christine Carlisle from the Environment Council of Central Queensland. Picture supplied.
Environment groups have appealed to the Federal Court to prevent Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek from approving two coal mines, including Mt Pleasant near Muswellbrook, without first considering their climate impacts.

