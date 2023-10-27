Newcastle Herald
Updated

Port Stephens missing helicopter: wreckage found at Yacaaba Headland, Hawks Nest

Anna Falkenmire
Madeline Link
By Anna Falkenmire, and Madeline Link
Updated October 28 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 9:20am
Update

A WRECKAGE believed to be that of a helicopter that went missing off the Hunter coast has been found at Yacaaba Headland at Hawks Nest.

