Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Sandy rainbow a welcome sight after gritty collaboration to replenish Stockton beach

By Nuatali Nelmes
November 1 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy rainbow a welcome sight after gritty collaboration
Sandy rainbow a welcome sight after gritty collaboration

Earlier this month, the process to place an initial 100,000 cubic metres of sand to help renourish Stockton beach started, and it's important that we recognise that this victory is the result of years of collaboration with the community, along with the NSW and federal governments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.