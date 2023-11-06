Kris Lees-trained Cleveland out of Melbourne Cup

Kris Lees will have one runner in the Melbourne Cup (3200m) after withdrawing Cleveland on Monday because of an elevated temperature.
The Newcastle trainer was to have two runners in the $8.4 million race at Flemington on Tuesday for the first time but now only Kalapour will represent the stable.
Cleveland and Kalapour were both $41 TAB chances and had to win their way - one way or another - into the event.
Kalapour showed tenacity in an all-the-way victory in the group 3 Archer Stakes (2500m) at the track on Saturday to take the last spot in the 24-horse field.
Cleveland was safely inside the top 24 in the ballot but Lees wanted him to win the Moonee Valley Cup (2500m) to prove he was up to the challenge of the race that stops a nation. He did that with an impressive finishing sprint in a three-quarters of a length victory on October 27.
However, Lees reported the elevated temperature to stewards late on Monday afternoon and he was declared a late scratching on vets advice.
Cleveland was to carry the colours of seven-time Cup winner Lloyd Williams.
You always like to have runners in the big races, but results are what count.- Kris Lees
A draw in gate 23 was set to hurt Cleveland's hopes in the Cup, while Kalapour faces a start from 14. Lees was happy with their form and preparation up until Monday but wary of the test ahead.
"They are both coming off wins and are going to the races fit and well, so that's always a benefit," Lees said on Sunday.
"The horses are going in with confidence, which you like to have, but they are stepping up in grade.
"I suppose you always like to have runners in the big races, but results are what count, so we'll see what happens on Tuesday."
Lees had Mustajeer in the 2019 and 2020 Cups, while Lucia Valentina (2014) and County Tyrone (2003) were his best results with 13th and 12th respectively. His father, Max, who died in August 2003, trained County Tyrone to 11th in 2002.
Zac Lloyd rides Kalapour at 50kg. Michael Dee was to partner Cleveland at 52kg.
"When you look at their form, there's nothing between them," he said on Sunday.
"They have finished side by side nearly on three occasions - Newcastle Cup, the Metropolitan and St Leger. Then they split and both won a race, so it would be a toss of the coin I'd say."
Lees last year won the inaugural $2 million Big Dance at Randwick on the same day with Rustic Steel but there's no doubting how special a Cup win would be this time.
"I think back until maybe the late 70s, rushing home from school to watch it, and I think anyone of a similar age or who's been involved or followed racing would have similar memories," he said.
"It's a well-worn phrase, a race that stops a nation, but it's stood the test of time."
