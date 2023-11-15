Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter Jobs Alliance lobbies for TAFE energy centre of excellence

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
November 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state and federal governments have been urged to give urgent consideration to the establishment of an Energy Centre of Excellence at Tighes Hill TAFE to help meet the surging demand for training in clean energy and related industries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.