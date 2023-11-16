Australia's defence aircraft will be transitioned to sustainable aircraft fuel over time as part of the government's commitment to decarbonisation.
The Royal Australian Air Force will use its new "climate conscious" fuel blend to power the Roulettes' Pilatus PC-21 aircraft in a Newcastle Air Show display on Saturday.
It will be the first time the fuel has been used in a public display and follows extensive trials at the team's home base in East Sale, Victoria.
Sustainable aviation fuels are made from renewable sources like waste fats and oils, emitting up to 80 per cent less carbon than traditional aviation fuels.
Acting deputy chief of Air Force Air Commodor David Houghton told media at RAAF base Williamtown on Friday that the sustainable fuel blend would reduce carbon emissions by 80 per cent.
"It's a drop-in fuel, so it's chemically identical to petrochemical derived fuels," he said.
"There's no difference in terms of how the aircraft operates or how the pilots understand how the aircraft operates."
He said military aircraft were being certified to use sustainable aviation fuel in a process similar to the one used in the civil aviation industry.
"Our goal is to transition to that fuel over time. This is part of the Air Force's commitment to reducing emissions," Air Commodor Houghton said.
Defence Industry minister Pat Conroy said the government was keen to develop a domestic sustainable aviation fuel industry in Australia.
"When we came into power we were very concerned about the fact that we only had three weeks fuel reserves in this country," Mr Conroy said.
"Independence is critical to national security, as a defence strategic review found. But also finding fuels that don't have an impact on the environment."
Green fuel development and production also represented an emerging employment sector.
This included the production of green hydrogen in the Hunter, a national hydrogen hub.
On another front, the University of Newcastle has developed technology to extract carbon dioxide from the air.
"When you combine carbon from the air with green hydrogen you've got an artificial fossil fuel that is a drop in fuel so you don't need to modify your engines and it's completely carbon neutral.
"Things like that are what we're intent on exploring. It's good for the environment, good for our national security through fuel independence and good for jobs locally."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.