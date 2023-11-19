Art Alexakis will cap a 15-show solo tour of Australia in 2024 with the tour's final gig at King St Ballroom on Sunday, February 25.
Everclear toured Australia early in 2023, playing to a large crowd at the Cambridge Hotel on February 12.
Formed by Art Alexakis in 1991 in Portland, Oregon, Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the '90s, has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure.
Alexakis' career spans 13 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records. His hits with Everclear include Santa Monica, Father of Mine, I Will Buy You A New Life, Wonderful and Everything To Everyone.
Also touring with Alexakis will be Brendan B Brown, of Wheatus, most famous for their song Teenage Dirtbag.
Everclear found instant stardom in Australia in the 1990s. Alexakis vividly recalled the band's first trip to Australia, on the back of the success of the single Heroin Girl, with fans waiting at the airport. He's been enamored with the country ever since.
Alexakis has coped with multiple sclerosis for several years, managing touring and daily life with a regimen of health and exercise routines.
A wild rocker back in the band's heyday, he's been sober since 1989.
"Ever since the early days of Everclear I've enjoyed going out and performing solo," Alexakis said. "It's a way for me to peel back the layers and get to the core of what I'm trying to communicate through my songwriting. Australia has always been like a second home to me and I'm excited to be coming back solo after our amazing tour this past February.
"I'm going to be performing the Everclear hits, fan favorites, deep tracks, maybe a song or two from my solo record, and possibly even a cover."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.