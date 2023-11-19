Newcastle Herald
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Everclear's leader Art Alexakis books solo show at King St Ballroom

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated November 20 2023 - 11:39am, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Art Alexakis during an interview in Newcastle in February 2023. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Art Alexakis during an interview in Newcastle in February 2023. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Art Alexakis will cap a 15-show solo tour of Australia in 2024 with the tour's final gig at King St Ballroom on Sunday, February 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He writes about culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.