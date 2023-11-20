Climate activists took time out to receive a divine blessing as part of their preparations to blockade Newcastle Harbour this weekend.
Dean of Newcastle the Very Reverend Katherine Bowyer led a short prayer service and blessing for the assembled group in the grounds of Christ Church Cathedral on Monday morning.
"May you be heard and may there be actions for the good of all humanity," Dean Bowyer said.
Dean Bowyer said the Anglican Church was committed to a just transition.
"As a church, we're committed to caring for creation so this very much fits into what we want to do in terms of saying we need to care for the environment," she said.
She said she had witnessed the impact of mining on the environment as a newly ordained priest living in the Upper Hunter.
"I'm really aware of the importance of mining economically for the community. We need to work together to find a way that ensures that we care for the community as a whole and also care for the environment while making transition to other ways of energy."
Di Rayson from the Australian Religious Response to Climate Change was among those who participated in the service.
A senior lecturer at the Pacific Theological College in Fiji, Ms Rayson said citizens of the Pacific region grappled with the impact of climate change on a daily basis.
"You don't have to go too far outside your front door to see it. Gardens are failing because the soil is getting too salty and water supplies are changing," she said.
"Inundation and coastal erosion are huge concerns throughout the entire Pacific region. I've been to cemeteries that have been inundated with water where people have to exhume their ancestors and rebury them, which is a real problem and source of great distress."
"The connection between coal leaving Newcastle and sea level rise in the Pacific is absolutely direct."
Rising Tide spokesman Zack Schofield said the group was honoured to be welcomed and blessed at the cathedral.
"Principled and committed people of faith support our protest actions because the status quo has failed its moral duty to protect the next generation and all life on earth," he said.
"Our strength as a community is in our numbers and diversity - we welcome all contributions towards building a mass movement for climate justice."
IN THE NEWS:
