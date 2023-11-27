Ninety seven-year-old explains why he chose to get arrested at climate protest

Retired Newcastle Uniting Church minister Alan Stuart has seen a lot in his 97 years - war, depression and now climate change.
For the most part he has stayed away from protests, but he said his concern for future generations prompted him to participate in Sunday's illegal blockade of Newcastle harbour.
He proudly stood alongside more than 100 people who were arrested and charged with offences under the Maritime Safety Act.
"What happens to me doesn't matter but what is happening to the climate and the impact on future generations does matter," he said on Monday.
"They are just going to suffer; it will ruin their lives. I want them to have as good a life as I have had."
Reverend Stuart, who will appear in court in January, praised the arresting officers.
"They were polite, courteous and friendly. As a matter of fact, I was quite tickled because the senior detective had the same name as me," he said.
He was among Rising Tide members who waited outside Newcastle courthouse on Monday for their fellow protesters Isaac Leonard,23, and John Wurcker, 65, who were refused bail the night before.
Both men pleaded guilty to breaching Section 14A of the Maritime Safety Act.
Mr Leonard was fined $600 while Mr Wurcker was fined $650.
Meanwhile several climate activists remained on Newcastle Harbour on Monday morning.
Rising Tide spokesman Zack Schofield said the protesters, who were being closely monitored by water police, were "everyday Australians who were concerned about the climate."
"What I can say is that we fulfilled a powerful action over this weekend with a 30 hour on-water blockade that we were able to get from the NSW Police," he said.
"Because of our diversity and our numbers," we will certainly be back at scale.
Mr Schofield, who was also arrested, said he was proud to participate in Rising Tide's campaign that is calling for a 75 per cent tax on fossil fuel export profits to fund a transition fund to support communities such as Singleton and Muswellbrook.
If Chris Minns thinks that coal taxes are so important to transition, we call on him and his government to support our 75 per cent tax on fossil fuel export profits which amounted to only $3.5 billion in the last year out of a cumulative 40 billion or more for the state," he said.
"We are building a massive movement to take on the fossil fuel industry if our government won't.
"I don't want to live without fighting for my generations right to life."
