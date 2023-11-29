Man accused of hitting toddler on electric scooter fronts court

THE IDENTITY of a man accused of hitting a little girl and breaking her leg when he lost control of an electric scooter can now be revealed.
Jonathan Lee Hardy fronted Belmont Local Court for the first time on Wednesday after he was arrested over the alleged hit-and-run of a four-year-old at Cardiff.
The 37-year-old faces charges of riding an electric scooter on a footpath, and causing grievous bodily harm by a negligent act with a vehicle.
The allegations stem from an incident on November 16.
Emergency services were called to a shopping centre at Cardiff about 10am after reports a man riding an electric scooter on a footpath had lost control and crashed into a four-year-old girl.
Police allege the man grabbed the scooter and fled the scene, though the child was hurt.
Ambulance paramedics were called and treated the girl at the scene before she was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition, where she had to undergo surgery for her injuries.
She suffered a broken leg and facial injuries, police said at the time.
Hardy was arrested at Belmont Police Station overnight on November 17 after an investigation, which involved the public release of CCTV images.
He was granted conditional bail by police and appeared in court in person on Wednesday dressed in all black.
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager agreed to adjourn Hardy's matter to next week to allow him to engage with Aboriginal Legal Service solicitors.
His bail conditions were continued.
He has not been required to enter pleas.
