Former Knight charged with drink driving, speeding while on road ban

A FORMER Knights NRLW player was allegedly caught speeding and drink driving on a major Newcastle road while her licence was disqualified.
Caitlin May Moran, who played for the club last season, was arrested by Lake Macquarie highway patrol police just after 8.30pm on August 31, court documents reveal.
The 26-year-old fronted Belmont Local Court on Wednesday, where her matter was adjourned for a week so she could engage with the Aboriginal Legal Service.
Moran caught the attention of police when she was clocked speeding on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass at Gateshead.
Highway patrol officers allege she was driving a Mazda 3 hatchback at 125 kilometres per hour in a signposted 90 zone.
Police pulled her over and allege she initially told highway patrol officers she had recently moved from Queensland for work and had renewed her licence, but didn't have it on her.
Checks revealed she was a P-plater whose licence had been disqualified between April and November, 2023, for a previous high-range drink driving offence, police said.
Police allege Moran later told officers she had been to court and paid a fine but did not know she was banned from driving.
Moran was arrested on the spot and taken to Belmont Police Station, where she allegedly blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.081.
Police said she admitted to drinking two VB beers between 2.30pm and 3.30pm that afternoon before getting behind the wheel.
"The accused was extremely polite and apologetic for her actions," police said in the document detailing the alleged offending.
Officers said Moran, originally from Muswellbrook, was hit with a fine for speeding.
Magistrate Stephen Olischlager adjourned the matter and continued Moran's bail conditions.
She faces charges of mid-range drink driving, and driving during a disqualification period.
Moran, a former Australian halfback, was part of the Newcastle Knights' successful NRLW squad last season.
It's understood Moran has not been re-signed to the Knights for the upcoming season.
She sparked controversy last year after making a highly-publicised social media post about the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.