How the kayaks got loose on the Newcastle Harbour (and what it says about climate protests)

In the face of these problems, the effectiveness of protests isn't really the point. The weekend's protest wasn't anywhere near as dangerous, rash, or "extremist" as its critics complain (the level of planning probably made it about as much of a threat as j-walking). The fact that a ship was being towed toward the heads moments after it ended, uninhibited even by the debacle of how it ended, proves that the protest probably wasn't as effective as the protesters would have liked either.