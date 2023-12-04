'What true evil is': sentence for dumping Danielle Easey's body

"This is the letter to express how sincerely remorseful I am for my actions and involvement in the events that took place after Danielle's death," Dilosa read. "I am truly sorry for the pain and distress, mentally and emotionally, that I've caused all involved. "First and most importantly, to Danielle's family and friends, my thoughtless and insensitive actions did not allow the proper authorities the opportunity to return Danielle's body to her family as early as possible. I'm sorry that I did not treat Danielle's body with the respect that she deserved. My actions were inconsiderate, unforgivable, and wrong. Danielle deserved better. I'm sorry. I wish there was something I could do to make Danielle's family and friends feel better, but I know there is not. All I've wanted them to know is the truth about what happened, and to know how truly sorry I am for my actions and how regretful I am for making them feel the way they do because of my actions. There is no excuse at all."