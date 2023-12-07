Psychedelic forest exhibition has to be seen to be be-leafed

A PSYCHEDELIC forest of giant plants has to be seen to be be-leafed at the Multi-Arts Pavilion, mima, immersing visitors in the ecological wonders of Lake Macquarie.
Artist-in-residence Joel Zika's 360-degree digital installation opens on Saturday, the latest in his cutting-edge works which have featured in festivals from Victoria to the United States.
The work, called Valley of a Thousand Plants, is a nod to a 2014 ecological study of Dora Creek and the surrounding region.
Zika said he became fascinated with some of the uniquely shaped plants endemic to the area, such as the gymea lily, pigface lily and swamp mahogany.
The installation uses sensors to respond to the movement of visitors, making the plants appear like alien forms.
"One of the things that technology has always been fantastic at is changing the scale of the world around us," Zika said.
"In this show I've tried to turn the gallery into a bizarre kind of microscope where you can move around flora that would otherwise make up only a small part of the world around you.
"I've taken liberties with every element of nature, leaves and gumnuts have become golden decorations while small native fruit glows like neon signs."
The exhibition kicks off a bumper 12-month program of arts and live music at Lake Macquarie, with events planned across the city's venues.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said next year's program includes everything from showstopping art exhibitions to a festival of choirs featuring choral groups from across the Hunter region.
"We have a fantastic lineup of events and exhibitions locked in," she said.
"Now's the time to check out the program, buy tickets as Christmas gifts and become a Lake Mac Arts member to receive discounts to our shows and events."
To mark the opening of Zika's exhibition, MAP mima will host a 'conversation and cocktail' with the artist on Saturday 9 December from 6-9pm.
Visit arts.lakemac.com.au for more information.
