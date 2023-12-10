Police allege driver's licence was cancelled before fiery crash

THE MAN police claim was at the centre of a wild pursuit through Newcastle which ended in a fiery crash allegedly had his licence cancelled before he got behind the wheel.
The 27-year-old man police allege was driving a white SUV before it swerved off the road, crashed on McCaffrey Drive and burst into flames last Thursday is facing a slew of charges in court.
He was formally refused bail at Newcastle Local Court on Friday and will return four days before Christmas charged with police pursuit not stop drive recklessly; using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; driving while licence cancelled and goods in personal custody suspected stolen not motor vehicle.
A 26-year-old woman who police claim got out of the car on Sygna Close at Rankin Park after it was tracked there by PolAir was taken to Waratah Police Station, where officers executed a number of outstanding warrants.
She was charged with multiple offences including four counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; three counts of drive conveyance without consent of owner; three counts of drive while licence cancelled; negligent driving and not give particulars to other driver.
The woman also faces two shoplifting charges; one of common assault and goods in personal custody suspected stolen not motor vehicle and will face Toronto Local Court on Monday.
Specialist command officers allegedly tried to stop a white SUV on Fowler Street at Hamilton South just after 10.30am on December 7.
When the car allegedly failed to stop as directed, police initiated a pursuit which was later terminated due to safety concerns.
About an hour later, the car left the road and crashed on McCaffrey Drive with an eyewitness telling the Newcastle Herald about a terrifying near-miss with the flaming vehicle.
The 27-year-old man was taken to John Hunter Hospital at the time in a serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
