Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'You can lock me up for good': career crook caught with four kilos of ice jailed again

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated December 11 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER spending a total of more than 17 years in jail for supplying drugs, a career crook caught with four kilograms of methamphetamine in his car at Sandgate and $275,000 buried in his backyard at Fullerton Cove has vowed he is finally done with a life of crime.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.