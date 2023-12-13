Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Important questions remain unanswered in Scott Neylon letter saga

By Donna Page and Sage Swinton
December 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Newcastle council Jeremy Bath. Picture by Simone De Peak
City of Newcastle council Jeremy Bath. Picture by Simone De Peak

AS City of Newcastle boss Jeremy Bath celebrated "clearing" his name on Wednesday, victims of the nasty Scott Neylon letter-writing saga said the investigation outcome raised more questions than it answered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.